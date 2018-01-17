Sidelines Guidelines: Celebrate National Soup Month with these 7 soup recipes

Photo courtesy of Flickr

Even though the long-awaited holidays are a thing of the past, Santa left frigid temperatures in his wake. The sky is a dark, wintry gray, the icy grass crunches with every step and the spring semester has found us all too soon. Is there anything to save us from the winter yuck?

The answer is yes. According to Days Of The Year, January is recognized as National Soup Month, and it’s not all that difficult to imagine why. So, get ready to study seven of the most delectable soup recipes and kick those post-holiday, pre-semester blues.

Roasted Tomato Soup

The Recipe Rebel puts canned tomato soup to shame with its homemade recipe and easy-to-follow directions. Who doesn’t love a classic tomato soup? This is a great way to kick off your month-long dedication to soup. Plus, there’s no other soup out there complimented so well by the food staple that is grilled cheese — and if you’re looking to step up your grilled cheese game, check out this gourmet recipe by The Chunky Chef.

Ingredients

3 pounds Roma tomatoes (about 9 large)

1/2 small onion (or less, if you prefer), sliced

1/4 cup olive oil

2 tablespoons minced garlic

1 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1 can evaporated milk, or cream, optional

1/2 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese, optional

3 tablespoons fresh basil

2 tablespoons tomato paste

1 teaspoon sugar

Salt and pepper to taste

Roasted Cauliflower White Cheddar Soup

If cauliflower soup is foreign to you, you’re doing it all wrong. Seriously. The smooth creaminess will leave you wanting more, even a couple bowls later, and it’ll be almost impossible to hold on to any self-control. It’s a true gift to the world of soup lovers, and I encourage you to give this recipe by Cooking Classy a try. Disclaimer: Be prepared to add this to your go-to list of foods. Find directions here.

Ingredients

1 large head cauliflower (2 – 2 1/2 pounds), cored and chopped into small, bite-size pieces

2 tablespoons olive oil

tablespoons Salt and freshly ground black pepper

3 tablespoons butter

tablespoons 1 cup finely chopped yellow onion

3 1/2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

tablespoons 1 clove garlic , minced

3 cups milk

1 (14 ounces) can low-sodium chicken broth

1/2 cup heavy cream

1 teaspoon dried parsley or 1 tablespoon chopped fresh

1/4 teaspoon (slightly heaping) dried thyme or 1 teaspoon chopped fresh

1 bay leaf

1/4 teaspoon granulated sugar

4 ounces shredded sharp white cheddar cheese , shredded (1 cup), plus more for serving if desired

ounces 1 ounce finely grated parmesan cheese (slightly packed 1/4 cup)

Chicken Gnocchi Soup

If you’ve ever been to Olive Garden (and I can only hope your answer is an immediate yes), you’ve been faced with the choice of soup or salad with your entree. While you can never go wrong with an Olive Garden salad, a personal favorite is the chicken gnocchi soup. Trying this copycat recipe from Tornadough Alli will transport you to a dimly lit booth tucked right inside the restaurant itself. Find directions here.

Ingredients

1 pound boneless skinless chicken breasts, cooked and shredded

1 tablespoon olive oil

4 tablespoons butter

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

1 small onion, chopped

2 garlic cloves, minced

6 cups chicken broth

2 cups milk

1 cup carrots, shredded

2 teaspoons parsley flakes

Salt and pepper for seasoning

1 package (16 ounces) mini potato gnocchi

1 cup fresh spinach, chopped

Spinach Tortellini Soup

If heavy soups don’t speak to you then you may want to consider making this spinach tortellini soup, whose recipe is provided by Umami Girl. With no meat or protein, this soup is ideal for veggie lovers, but with all the bursts of flavor other soups incorporate, thanks to touches of parsley and parmesan. It’s on the lighter side, so this soup would be great for an appetizer, late lunch or early dinner meal. Find directions here.

Ingredients

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 medium yellow onion, diced small

2 large carrots, diced small

2 large celery stalks, diced small

1 teaspoon fine sea salt

8 cups good low-sodium vegetable stock

5 ounces baby spinach

9 ounces tortellini

1/4 cup chopped flat-leaf parsley

Freshly ground black pepper

Grated parmesan or pecorino, for serving

Spicy White Cheddar Beer Cheese Soup

When thinking about making a soup, it’s easy to settle for the basics like a classic chicken noodle soup or potato soup, but why not spice things up a bit by adding heat? This spicy white cheddar beer cheese soup by A Flavor Journal allows you to cook outside of the box, and it’s a recipe bound to become a favorite. What really helps this soup stand out from the others is the fact that the bowl you serve it in is just as edible as the broth inside! That’s right, you’re using a bread bowl for this one, and it truly can’t get any better than that. Find directions here.

Ingredients

4 tablespoons unsalted butter

1/2 cup celery, chopped

1/3 cup carrot, finely chopped

1 cup white onion, chopped

1 tablespoon garlic, chopped

1 tablespoon jalapeno, chopped (remove seeds)

1/4 cup AP flour

1 cup of light beer (a light lager is preferable)

1 cup chicken stock

1 bay leaf

1/2 tablespoon black peppercorns, whole

1/2 tablespoon caraway seeds (toasted if possible)

small handful of fresh thyme sprigs

1/2 cup milk

1/2 cup half and half

2 1/2 cups of white cheddar cheese, shredded (adjust this to your liking)

Salt and pepper to taste

2 (large) or 4 (small) bread bowls

Chives and chopped bacon, for garnish

Roasted Poblano, Sweet Corn and Potato Soup

The poblano pepper, which is a mild chili pepper from Mexico, is the hottest trend lately, and it’s obvious why: they’re delicious. So why not throw them in a soup? Complimented by the sweet corn and potatoes, this is a winning soup ready to steal your heart. The recipe is provided by Iowa Girl Eats, and it’s one you have to try as soon as today. It’s also gluten-free! Find directions here.

Ingredients

2 poblano peppers

6 slices bacon, chopped

2 leeks, white and light green parts only, cut in half then thinly sliced

Salt and pepper

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 medium-sized potato, peeled then chopped into 1/2″ dice (about 1 cup)

2 cups gluten-free chicken broth

2 cups milk divided

1 cup sweet corn, fresh or frozen

2 tablespoons gluten-free or all-purpose flour (dish will not be GF if using all-purpose flour)

fresh chopped cilantro, for garnish (optional)

BLT Soup

And then there was the BLT soup. It doesn’t have to be sunny and scorching hot outside for your taste buds to crave bacon, lettuce and tomato, and the staple ingredients don’t even have to be stuffed between two slices. Instead, transform your favorite Southern dish into a soup. Just as one would hope, it tastes awfully similar to that good ol’ sandwich Mom used to make us eat. The recipe is provided by It Is a Keeper. Find directions here.

Ingredients

5 slices bacon diced

2 tablespoons butter

2 cloves garlic minced

3 1/2 cups escarole

1/2 cup flour

3 1/2 cups water

1 teaspoon chicken boullion

3/4 cup tomatoes chopped

1 pinch nutmeg

1 pinch cayenne

1 teaspoon House Seasoning blend

1 cup half and half

Croutons – 2 slices bread, reserved bacon fat See? January doesn’t have to be so gloomy after all. The true key to happiness is keeping your belly full, and these seven soups will do just the trick. That’s a promise. Don’t waste any more of your time, and try making these unique recipes. Happy National Soup Month!

To contact Lifestyles Editor Tayhlor Stephenson, email lifestyles@mtsusidelines.com.

For more updates, follow us at www.mtsusidelines.com, on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines and on Twitter/Instagram at @Sidelines_Life.