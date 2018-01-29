Tiny Moving Parts cultivate emo authenticity on ‘Swell’

Story by Mamie Lomax / Contributing Writer

The Minnesotan family trio, Tiny Moving Parts, released their fourth full-length album, “Swell,” on Friday, sending hopeless, emo-romantics like myself into a frenzy.

Tiny Moving Parts is known for their consistent music approach; emo-revival with undertones of math-rock, alternative, indie rock, and, something that past albums “Pleasant Living” and “Celebrate” brought to the table, punk.

Dylan Matthieson’s vocals, especially his shouts and harshness, have drawn me into Tiny Moving Parts from the beginning. “Swell” doesn’t disappoint on this level. Matthieson’s harshness continues to ring throughout the ten song album, and his shouts make an appearance as early as the first song, “Applause.”

Every song on “Swell” combines soaring harmonies and beautifully jarring, melodic vocals, something that as an emo-romantic and advocate for emo music in general, I crave. Tiny Moving Parts uses “Swell” to continue their consistency as an emo-revival band, but also include aspects of pop-punk, like catchy choruses and fetching guitar riffs. “Swell” is full of disconsonant optimism, something else that has been fervent in the Part’s previous discography and is a familiar aspect that fully supports the trio’s authenticity.

“Wildfire,” featuring Kelc Galluzzo, lead-singer of Jetty Bones and also Matthieson’s significant other, lays out a perfect explanation of the Parts’ nature, “I think you wished I wasn’t around anymore / I think you wish I passed in a crash of some sort.”

Plenty of the songs on “Swell” focus on the Part’s typical emo-esque lyrics, but in return offer relatively upbeat, catchy instrumentation. Galluzzo is featured on a few more tracks on the album which adds a different touch to the Part’s sound, especially since Galluzzo’s vocals are soft, wispy almost, compared to Matthieson’s.

Overall, “Swell” is an album that focuses on the uphill climb of being stuck in a rut and the lyrics, performance, production, and instrumentation all convey that rather perfectly. The groundwork that the Parts have set still remain, but “Swell” introduces a more mature sound that plays on every aspect of the music they have created.

Tiny Moving Parts is coming to Nashville Feb. 18th, 2018, at The End alongside Mom Jeans, OSO OSO and Fever Blush. More information can be found here.

