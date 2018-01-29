Video: Yoga with ‘Shenanigoats’

Photo courtesy of Flickr

Contributions by Cassie Newman / Contributing Writer

The spring semester is well underway, and it’s only a matter of time before the stress of college becomes overwhelming. Don’t worry, though, because if you’re searching for a fun spin on a well-known relaxation practice, Nashville’s “Shenanigoats” is here to comfort.

Shenanigoats combines the calming meditation practices of yoga with the holistic benefit of working and playing with animals. They started hosting goat yoga sessions in June 2017, and since then they’ve hosted up to seven sessions a week. In addition to yoga, they also offer “goatscaping” services where the goats come in and clear overgrowth from desired areas. Usually once the goats are too old or become tired of going to the yoga sessions, they move on to work with the landscaping crew.

See a video on how Shenanigoats works below.

