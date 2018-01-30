What We’re Listening To: Sidelines’ favorite songs of January

In the first installment of our monthly “What We’re Listening To” playlist series, we asked our writers to tell us some of their favorite tracks to be released in January of 2018. What emerged was a diverse collection of tracks, pulling from Americana, hip-hop, indie-rock and other genres. Also featured is the fresh single, “I’ll Be Going” from MTSU student Chloe Kimes, which was released to much excitement among peers. So throw on some headphones, tune out and enjoy the following writer-curated Spotify playlist of the songs that defined our January.

