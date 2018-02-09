Bonnaroo announces daily lineups for 2018

The Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, taking place June 7 through 10 in Manchester, Tennessee, revealed Thursday which acts will be performing on each of the festival’s four jam-packed days.

The first day of the festival seems to hold off on any big-name headliners, but instead features a handful of smaller acts in a sort of preview for the rest of the days to come.

Friday brings in a number of strong artists into the mix with Muse, Bassnectar, Sturgill Simpson, Khalid, Paramore and Sheryl Crow filling the day’s top slots.

The excitement of the festival will hardly cease on Saturday with the opportunities to see a wide-array of artists from different musical genres, namely Eminem, two different sets by Bon Iver, Anderson .Paak, Sylvan Esso, Rebelution, Brockhampton, Old Crow Medicine Show and Pond.

Saturday, Bonnaroo’s closing day, will feature The Killers, Future, Alt-J, Dua Lipa, Moon Taxi, Broken Social Scene, St. Paul & The Broken Bones and Thundercat.

Tickets and accommodations are available on Bonnaroo’s website.

See the full day-by-day layout of the weekend below.

To contact Music Editor Hayden Goodridge, email lifestyles@mtsusidelines.com.

For more updates, follow us at www.mtsusidelines.com, on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines and on Twitter/Instagram at @Sidelines_Life.