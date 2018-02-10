Crime: Murfreesboro Police respond to aggravated criminal trespassing, vandalism at apartment of MTSU student at The Pointe At Raider’s Campus

Photo by Andrew Wigdor / MTSU Sidelines Archive

Murfreesboro Police responded to an aggravated criminal trespassing and vandalism at an MTSU student’s apartment at the Pointe At Raider’s Campus on Tuesday at approximately 9:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, police made contact with the victim, an MTSU senior. The victim advised that she entered her apartment and found an unknown person, Jailyn Johnson, in her kitchen. The victim then asked Johnson what he was doing in her kitchen.

Johnson seemed confused and told the victim that he was in the apartment to get his keys. The victim stated that Johnson had entered the apartment via a bedroom window. The victim then exited the apartment to get her friend. Once the victim and her friend returned, Johnson ran out the front door.

Later, an officer conducted a traffic stop on a car due to the driver matching Johnson’s description. The officer then brought the victim to the scene, and the victim identified the driver as the suspect. Johnson was then Mirandized by the officer, and Johnson then stated that he came through the window to get his key. The officer then wrote Johnson citations for aggravated criminal trespassing and vandalism under $1,000 for the damage that was caused to the bedroom window screen.

