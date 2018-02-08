Crime: Murfreesboro Police respond to shooting on Reid Avenue

Photo by Andrew Wigdor / MTSU Sidelines

Murfreesboro Police responded to a shooting on Reid Avenue on Tuesday at approximately 8:11 p.m.

Upon arrival, police made contact with the victim and homeowner. The victim stated that his house had been shot at. After further investigation, two bullet holes were found on the siding of the victim’s house. Police also found four bullet casings in front of the house on the street.

An MPD detective then arrived on the scene, took over the investigation and collected evidence.

