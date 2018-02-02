Crime: Murfreesboro Police respond to stabbing, domestic altercation on Old Fort Parkway

Murfreesboro Police responded to a domestic altercation, in which one of the victims was stabbed multiple times, on Old Fort Parkway Thursday at approximately 9:20 a.m.

According to an MPD press release, the domestic altercation began between two people, but a third party intervened. At the time of the intervention, the third person was stabbed multiple times. The press release also states that the Violent Crimes Unit is actively investigating the stabbing.

The names of all involved parties are currently being withheld until family members are notified.

Rutherford County Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect. Crime Stoppers may be contacted at 615-893-7867.

