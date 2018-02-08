Jeni’s serves morning sweets at Ice Cream for Breakfast Day

Photos and story by Krystal Loritts / Contributing Writer

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream on 12th Ave. S in Nashville served its ice cream with a side of women’s empowerment Saturday at an event called Ice Cream for Breakfast Day, during which they donated 50 percent of the day’s profit to She Should Run.

She Should Run is a nonprofit organization that provides women with opportunities to run for office by 2030. Assistant Manager Greta Cox explained that the process of deciding which organization to donate to was simple because Jeni’s is scheduled to open a location in Washington D.C. where the organization is located. Women empowerment and women-led companies are causes close to owner Jeni Britton Bauer’s heart.

“In this political climate I think it’s really great to take a stand and show everyone

what we believe in,” Cox said. “Also, as a woman, I feel proud and excited for the future.”

Others seemed to share Cox’s excitement, considering the shop quickly grew full.

“I think it’s great,” Josh Riedel said. “There needs to be more equal representation other than old white men in power.”

Families like the Noggle family — who are ice cream fanatics — also seemed to thoroughly enjoy the event.

“I’m kind of obsessed with ice cream,” Noggle said. “I’ve tried every single flavor (Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream) ever made.”

Friends Liane Moneta-Koehler and Rachel Joseph took their two young daughters, Rose and Sylvia, for a treat.

“We love ice cream and were actually in here last weekend, so that’s how we heard about it,” Moneta-Koehler said.

Rachel Cole talked about how excited she was about the amount of proceeds being donated.

“I actually live in Smyrna so I was excited to come,” Cole said. “(It’s) just exciting to hear about that … 50 percent is hefty! So that’s why I got a carton to go.”

Jeni’s Ice Cream for Breakfast Day was a success and left many people not only full and satisfied, but also inspired and hopeful for the future. While you wait for the next Ice Cream for Breakfast Day, check out Jeni’s Facebook and website to see new flavors and other events throughout the year.

