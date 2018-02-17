MTSU Crime Stoppers asks MTSU students, faculty for information on man suspected of posting white nationalist fliers

Photo courtesy of MTSU Crime Stoppers

MTSU Crime Stoppers has asked MTSU students and faculty for information regarding a man suspected of posting white nationalist fliers on campus.

On Tuesday morning, fliers for Vanguard America, an identified white nationalist and neo-Nazi group, were discovered on campus. The group tweeted out pictures of the fliers and antagonized the MTSU Black Student Union on Twitter. BSU representatives notified MTSU President Sidney McPhee of the situation, and the university president responded with a statement that condemned the fliers and Vanguard America.

According to an email from MTSU Crime Stoppers, a suspect was seen posting the fliers and was near the north side of the Science Building at approximately 4:48 a.m. The email includes a grainy photo of the suspect. The suspect was wearing a dark-colored beanie, a dark jacket, blue jeans and dark shoes or boots.

According to the email, the suspect had the fliers stuffed in his jacket as he was walking through the campus. The email also states that due to the adhesive backing on the fliers, state property was damaged.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect or any additional information regarding the incident is being encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 615-893-7867. The email specifies that all callers will remain anonymous.

Anyone with information that leads to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $300.

