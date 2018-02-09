Murfreesboro Police Officer Jason McGriff fired due to fatal highway crash in June

Photo by Andrew Wigdor / MTSU Sidelines Archive

Murfreesboro Police Officer Jason McGriff was fired by Murfreesboro Police Chief Michael Bowen on Wednesday due to McGriff’s actions during a fatal highway crash in 2017.

According to an MPD press release, the termination followed the review of “facts and circumstances” related to the crash, which took place on June 4, 2017.

According to reports by WSMV News, McGriff, while driving on I-24 in Rutherford County and off-duty, hit the back of a stopped vehicle, resulting in the death of one woman and the serious injuries of three others. Following the crash, the Tennessee Highway Patrol began an investigation into McGriff’s actions. Prior to being terminated, McGriff, who was hired on April 17, 2017, was on a 12-month probationary period.

The press release states that, pending the investigation by THP, there is no additional information at this time.

To contact News Editor Andrew Wigdor, email newseditor@mtsusidelines.com.

For more news, follow us at www.mtsusidelines.com, on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines and on Twitter at @Sidelines_News