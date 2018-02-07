Murfreesboro Police respond to report of indecent exposure at Kingwood Apartments

Photo by Andrew Wigdor / MTSU Sidelines

Murfreesboro Police responded to a report of indecent exposure at Kingwood Apartments on Sunday at approximately 10:10 a.m.

Upon arrival, police made contact with the victim. The victim stated that she was sitting in her apartment when she observed a man walk by her window twice.

While the victim was attempting to contact the police, the man walked by the window a third time. While standing outside of her patio door, the man began to expose and touch himself, according to the victim. The man then ran toward Memorial Boulevard.

A suspect has not yet been identified.

To contact News Editor Andrew Wigdor, email newseditor@mtsusidelines.com.

For more news, follow us at www.mtsusidelines.com, on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines and on Twitter at @Sidelines_News.