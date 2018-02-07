Photo Gallery: Winter Jam festival comes to Bridgestone Arena for eventful night of music

Photos and story by Cynthia Garcia / Contributing Writer

The annual Winter Jam, which featured some of the most well known contemporary Christian artists in the country, proved to be more than a music show this past Friday at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

The Pre-Jam started with Westover, a band that with their unique on-stage antics were able to get the audience to dance along. Mallary Hope was also part of the start of the night, playing songs from her new EP, “Love Live On.” Following her performance was the multi-talented musician Dan Bremnes, who brightened up the night with his voice while playing both the piano and guitar.

Jordan Feliz and his band started the main acts of Winter Jam, singing “The River” and getting the audience increasingly excited and connected with the music. The start of the Jam also brought out the band NewSong who performed in a capella fashion alongside the audience.

Some more special artists included in the night were Francesca Battistelli and Kari Jobe, singing worship songs that filled the atmosphere with resonance.

The night was closed in a grand fashion by an awe-inspiring performance by Skillet, which featured solos by talented female members of the band, Jen Ledger and Korey Coopers. Moreover, the band’s bassist and lead-singer John Cooper shared his personal testimony of how his life changed when he became a Christian musician.

In their entirety, the powerful performances by the event’s many artists made Winter Jam was a night worthy of many memorable moments.

Westover opens Pre Winter Jam with an unique dance at Winter Jam festival at Bridgestone Arena on Feb. 2, 2018.(MTSU Sidelines / Cynthia Garcia.) Dan Bremnes at Winter Jam festival at Bridgestone Arena on Feb. 2, 2018.(MTSU Sidelines / Cynthia Garcia.) Multitalented musician Dan Bremnes interacting with the crowd at Winter Jam festival at Bridgestone Arena on Feb. 2, 2018.(MTSU Sidelines / Cynthia Garcia.) Jordan Feliz performing at Winter Jam festival at Bridgestone Arena on Feb. 2, 2018. (MTSU Sidelines / Cynthia Garcia.) NewSong sings acapella to start their set at Winter Jam festival at Bridgestone Arena on Feb. 2, 2018.(MTSU Sidelines / Cynthia Garcia.) Francesca Battistelli at Winter Jam festival at Bridgestone Arena on Feb. 2, 2018.(MTSU Sidelines / Cynthia Garcia.) Francesca Battistelli at Winter Jam festival at Bridgestone Arena on Feb. 2, 2018.(MTSU Sidelines / Cynthia Garcia.) Rapper KB at Winter Jam festival at Bridgestone Arena on Feb. 2, 2018. (MTSU Sidelines / Cynthia Garcia.) KB raps Oceans at Winter Jam festival at Bridgestone Arena on Feb. 2, 2018. (MTSU Sidelines / Cynthia Garcia.) Kari Jobe at Winter Jam festival at Bridgestone Arena on Feb. 2, 2018. (MTSU Sidelines / Cynthia Garcia) Building 429 at Winter Jam festival at Bridgestone Arena on Feb. 2, 2018. (MTSU Sidelines / Cynthia Garcia.) Jason Roy, lead vocalist of Building 429 at Winter Jam festival at Bridgestone Arena on Feb. 2, 2018. (MTSU Sidelines / Cynthia Garcia.) The night’s final band, Skillet, performing their hits at Winter Jam festival at Bridgestone Arena on Feb. 2, 2018.(MTSU Sidelines / Cynthia Garcia.) Skillet at Winter Jam festival at Bridgestone Arena on Feb. 2, 2018.(MTSU Sidelines / Cynthia Garcia.) Jen Ledger of Skillet on fire at Winter Jam festival at Bridgestone Arena on Feb. 2, 2018.(MTSU Sidelines / Cynthia Garcia.) John Cooper of Skillet at Winter Jam festival at Bridgestone Arena on Feb. 2, 2018.(MTSU Sidelines / Cynthia Garcia.)

