Photos: American Heart Association raises awareness for heart health in women, honors four MTSU students during Wear Red Day event

Photos and story by Megan Cole / Contributing Writer

The American Heart Association held its “Go Red for Women” event Friday in MTSU’s science building for National Wear Red Day, at which MTSU students Lauren Davis, Mackenzie Carroll, Adia Moody and Maureen Norris were honored for their own battles with heart conditions.

People from all backgrounds came to the event wearing red in support of those with heart conditions. Men and women across the country participate in Wear Red Day to spread awareness for cardiovascular diseases.

Attendees were able to read the honorees’ stories on poster boards that were placed in the Liz and Creighton Rhea Atrium of the science building. After a short speech, the audience watched a video in which the four women gave personal testimonies.

Afterward, everyone who wore red assembled in a heart formation for a picture.

Heart disease is the number one killer of women, causing one in three deaths each year, according to goredforwomen.org.

Director of Health Promotion and Student Health Services Lisa Schrader helped organize the event.

“We’ve honored faculty, (and) we’ve honored staff,” Schrader said. “This year, we’re honoring students.”

Lauren Davis, a junior and member of Alpha Omicron Pi, has suffered from Atrial Septal Defect, a birth defect that causes a hole in the upper heart chambers of the chest, for most of her life.

“I am so thankful for this event today,” Davis said. “It’s so great that they’re raising awareness for heart disease, especially now when the heart disease rate is going up in the country. I think it’s an amazing opportunity for women to be able to share their stories and let other women know they’re not alone.”

Schrader said that they plan to continue this annual event in the future.

For more information about the American Heart Association, click here.

Members of Alpha Omicron Pi support their sister Lauren Davis on Feb. 2, 2018, in Murfreesboro, Tenn. (Megan Cole/MTSU Sidelines) Attendees are prompted to guess the number of chocolates in a vase in order to win a prize on Feb. 2, 2018, in Murfreesboro, Tenn. (Megan Cole/MTSU Sidelines) MTSU goes from “True Blue” to red for women’s heart health awareness on Feb. 2, 2018, in Murfreesboro, Tenn. (Megan Cole/MTSU Sidelines) People watch a video in which Lauren Davis, Mackenzie Carroll, Maureen Norris and Adia Moody tell their stories on Feb. 2, 2018, in Murfreesboro, Tenn. (Megan Cole/MTSU Sidelines) Mackenzie Carroll (left) and Lauren Davis (right) display their sorority signs in front of poster boards on Feb. 2, 2018, in Murfreesboro, Tenn. (Megan Cole/MTSU Sidelines) Boards displaying a multitude of facts inform those in attendance on Feb. 2, 2018, in Murfreesboro, Tenn. (Megan Cole/MTSU Sidelines)

