Photos: Models ‘Color the Runway’ at MTSU fashion show

Photos by BingNan Li

Story by Katrina Johnson / Contributing Writer and Kewana McCallum / Contributing Writer and contributions by Sergio Pacheco / Contributing Writer

MTSU’s Black Student Union sponsored its second annual Color the Runway Fashion Show Thursday night inside the Student Union Ballroom. A line formed outside before the doors were even opened, and anticipation grew as ’90s-themed music lingered from inside.

When the doors finally opened, everyone quickly headed toward the stage, claiming seats until chairs completely surrounded the runway. Chatter and music filled the room until all seemed to quiet down as Hannah McKinney and Charity Cole stepped onto the runway. Together, they performed James Weldon Johnson’s “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

Mckinney and Cole exited the runway to applause, and Al’leta Ector, who acted as the fashion show’s host, introduced the next part of the show.

“This year’s inspiration is by our created director, Ms. Keyann Reaves,” said Black Student Union representative Bre’Yhana Johnson. “She embodies everything about the ’90s.”

Reaves, though, isn’t particularly interested in fashion.

“I do this because I love them, and I love seeing it all come together,” Reaves said. “The models are amazing, and I wouldn’t want to do anything else with my free time right now.”

Models began strutting the runway to theme song of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” and suddenly there was an evident instant spark of cheer. To the audience’s surprise, models were even dressed the part, as they came out dressed like the show’s cast — Will, Carlton, Hillary, Ashley. Other shows, such as “Martin” and “A Different World,” were also reenacted.

The ’90s theme continued until it was time to showcase the 2000s, which included a reenactment of Destiny’s Child. Everything from the clothes to the music to the models’ mannerisms transformed the audience directly back to that time period. The show concluded with closing remarks from Johnson and the fashion show committee.

“The show was more than what I expected; the room is really big and I did not know if we would fill it up, but we did,” said Black Student Union representative and model Ambria Davidson. “So, that was good.”

The night was successful for all in attendance: the Black Student Union pulled off another mesmerizing fashion show, the models showcased designers’ work and the eyes of audience members were completely glued to the stage the entire time.

Allison Gordon, a Black Student Union representative, offered some words of encouragement before she left.

“For anyone who wants to do this in the future, communication is key,” she said. “As long as you talk to everyone and you’re on the same page it def makes everything a lot smoother and the outcome is always great.”

View a full gallery below.

Clarissa Campbell showcases a ’90s-themed outfit at the Color the Runway Fashion Show in Murfreesboro, Tenn. on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018. (BingNan Li / MTSU Sidelines) Janel Benton encompasses the night’s ’90s theme at the Color the Runway Fashion Show in Murfreesboro, Tenn. on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018. (BingNan Li / MTSU Sidelines) A performance is provided at the Color the Runway Fashion Show in Murfreesboro, Tenn. on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018. (BingNan Li / MTSU Sidelines) Joya Carpten makes a bold presence at the Color the Runway Fashion Show in Murfreesboro, Tenn. on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018. (BingNan Li / MTSU Sidelines) Alyssa Poythress participates in the Color the Runway Fashion Show in Murfreesboro, Tenn. on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018. (BingNan Li / MTSU Sidelines) The Black Student Union sponsors its second Color the Runway Fashion Show in Murfreesboro, Tenn. on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018. (BingNan Li / MTSU Sidelines) Ambria Davidson walks the runway at the Color the Runway Fashion Show in Murfreesboro, Tenn. on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018. (BingNan Li / MTSU Sidelines) Farcis Truman makes use of props at the Color the Runway Fashion Show in Murfreesboro, Tenn. on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018. (BingNan Li / MTSU Sidelines) Hannah McKinney (left) and Charity Cole participate in the Color the Runway Fashion Show in Murfreesboro, Tenn. on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018. (BingNan Li / MTSU Sidelines) Kaela Allen performs at the Color the Runway Fashion Show in Murfreesboro, Tenn. on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018. (BingNan Li / MTSU Sidelines) Makayla Stowell serves as one of many models at the Color the Runway Fashion Show in Murfreesboro, Tenn. on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018. (BingNan Li / MTSU Sidelines) Montize Prince brings a puppy on the runway at the Color the Runway Fashion Show in Murfreesboro, Tenn. on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018. (BingNan Li / MTSU Sidelines) Terrishiell Stone makes the runway her own at the Color the Runway Fashion Show in Murfreesboro, Tenn. on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018. (BingNan Li / MTSU Sidelines) Todarias Marris models at the Color the Runway Fashion Show in Murfreesboro, Tenn. on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018. (BingNan Li / MTSU Sidelines) Tonight By Xscape perform at the Color the Runway Fashion Show in Murfreesboro, Tenn. on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018. (BingNan Li / MTSU Sidelines) Vesta Melvin participates in the Color the Runway Fashion Show in Murfreesboro, Tenn. on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018. (BingNan Li / MTSU Sidelines) Color the Runway Fashion Show begins soon in Murfreesboro, Tenn. on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018. (BingNan Li / MTSU Sidelines) Models prepare backstage at the Color the Runway Fashion Show in Murfreesboro, Tenn. on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018. (BingNan Li / MTSU Sidelines) Models prepare for the Color the Runway Fashion Show by fixing their hair in Murfreesboro, Tenn. on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018. (BingNan Li / MTSU Sidelines)

