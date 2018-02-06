Photos: Oaklands Mansion features fashion, cultural history in ‘Wedding Dresses through the Decades’ exhibit

Photos and story by Daniel-Shaw Remeta / Contributing Writer

Oaklands Mansion is displaying an exhibit, entitled “Wedding Dresses through the Decades,” from Jan. 20 until March 4. Featuring over 50 gowns from the past 100 years, the exhibit displays fashion history, women’s history, cultural history and history of the Murfreesboro community.

“Back in the 1800s, you always had your wedding at your house,” said Courtney McGhee, an Oaklands tour guide and special event assistant. “So, it’s kind of neat to see the kind of wedding dresses that would’ve gone with that time period, along with every other decade. I love seeing how interested people are in the history of Oakland.”

Oaklands Mansion is a historic plantation home that has been preserved as a museum. It is known for housing both Union and Confederate soldiers during the Civil War and is said to have housed Confederate President Jefferson Davis in December 1862.

Participants will have an opportunity to view wedding dresses worn by women from Murfreesboro and around the country that are not typically a part of the Oaklands collection. There is also a room that displays bride dolls from different decades as a part of the exhibit.

“It’s interesting to see how the styles of gowns have changed so drastically throughout the decades, and it was fascinating to learn the stories of the women who wore them,” said Lisa Zutterland, an MTSU senior and commercial songwriting major. “It was the perfect thing to do on a Saturday afternoon.”

The Human Sciences Department of Middle Tennessee State University is sponsoring the exhibit.

This year, Oaklands Mansion has invited guests to read “The Wedding Dress” by Rachel Hauck. Due to a community partnership with Read To Succeed, an organization that promotes literacy in Rutherford County, there will be book group discussions offered during the dates of the exhibition to promote participation in “Unplug & Read” month in February.

The exhibit is open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday through Saturday and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. It is $10 per person to view the exhibit, and the exhibit is open to the public.

A dress worn by Lynn Weathers Johnson in 1991 is displayed in the exhibit in Murfreesboro, Tenn. (Daniel-Shaw Remeta / MTSU Sidelines) A dress worn by Henrietta May Codeling in 1892 (left) and another dress, (right) worn by Pauline Hershkowitz Weinerman on Sept. 8, 1935, are displayed in the Oaklands collection in Murfreesboro, Tenn. (Daniel-Shaw Remeta / MTSU Sidelines) A dress and suit, worn by Carole Staewen-Jordan Peterson and Robert Peterson on Sept. 12, 2004, are displayed in the exhibit in Murfreesboro, Tenn. (Daniel-Shaw Remeta / MTSU Sidelines) Dresses line a wall in the Wedding Dresses throughout the Decades exhibit at Oaklands Mansion in Murfreesboro, Tenn. (Daniel-Shaw Remeta / MTSU Sidelines) A wall of bridesmaid dresses are displayed inside the bride doll room at the exhibit in Murfreesboro, Tenn. (Daniel-Shaw Remeta / MTSU Sidelines) A dress, worn by Deborah Jones Todd O’Toole on Sept. 1, 2001, is featured in the exhibit in Murfreesboro, Tenn. (Daniel-Shaw Remeta / MTSU Sidelines) A dress, worn by Delia Naomi Denny Finley for her wedding on Oct. 2, 1954, is displayed in the exhibit in Murfreesboro, Tenn. (Daniel-Shaw Remeta / MTSU Sidelines) A gown that Barbara Mandrell Dudney wore on her wedding day on May 28, 1967, is presented in the exhibit in Murfreesboro, Tenn. (Daniel-Shaw Remeta / MTSU Sidelines) Several bride dolls stand in the bride doll room of the exhibit in Murfreesboro, Tenn. (Daniel-Shaw Remeta / MTSU Sidelines) A display of what Ellen Foster Martin and Captain Pepper Marin wore at their wedding on September 17, 2011, stands in the exhibit in Murfreesboro, Tenn. (Daniel-Shaw Remeta / MTSU Sidelines) A traditional Chinese wedding dress from 2001 on loan from the Center for Chinese Music and Culture at MTSU and an undated wedding cloak, known as an “Uchikake,” are displayed in the exhibit in Murfreesboro, Tenn. (Daniel-Shaw Remeta / MTSU Sidelines) A wall inside the exhibit with several wedding dresses from different decades is displayed in the exhibit in Murfreesboro, Tenn. (Daniel-Shaw Remeta / MTSU Sidelines)

