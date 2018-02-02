Photos: Peek inside Kitchen Fresh, Murfreesboro’s newest health-focused restaurant

Photos by BingNan Li / Contributing Writer

Story by LB Rogers / Contributing Wrier

Health-conscious Murfreesboro residents now have another restaurant option with the opening of Kitchen Fresh at Fountains at Gateway. The innovative restaurant joins Fountains businesses such as Burger Republic, The Soda Bar and Anytime Fitness, but there’s nothing quite like the new addition.

Kitchen Fresh puts control in the hands of the consumer by allowing them to build their bowl into a customized and healthy meal. Customers first choose a base, like rice or quinoa, then add an optional protein along with some veggies. Lastly, sauces and toppings are available to embellish the flavors of the Kitchen Fresh bowl. The modern concept is ideal for someone on a tight schedule still looking for a meal trendy enough to share on Instagram.

“We believe in healthy, organic, quick-serve foods,” said co-owner of Kitchen Fresh, Brandon Whitsett. “There’s nothing like that in Middle Tennessee, so we thought we were bringing something different.”

Kitchen Fresh is the first of its kind and was conceptualized by Whitsett and Asmer Pervan, who anticipate franchising the eatery in the future.

“At Kitchen Fresh we have no freezer, no frier,” explained executive chef Kevin Edmondson. “Everything is made fresh every day.”

Not only does Kitchen Fresh offer customers unique dining options, but drinks as well with cold-pressed juices. Each juice is made fresh each day and benefits different functions of the body. The Blue Raider, for example, includes antioxidant-rich blueberries and blackberries that are believed to be good for the brain.

The family-friendly establishment also offers options for the young and sometimes less adventurous like an organic grilled cheese sandwich or PB&J. Beverage options also extend into almond milk coffee drinks.

MTSU students can expect quality when visiting Kitchen Fresh. Its bright and open atmosphere will be the perfect setting for a tasty meal; just be sure to take your student ID to receive an MTSU student discount.

Kitchen Fresh is open from 11:00 a.m.- 9:00 p.m. every day.

Take a glimpse inside Kitchen Fresh through the gallery below.

