Table Talk: Taco Garage contributes to Murfreesboro’s Mexican-style flavor

Photo by Wendy Anderson

I’ve been eager to try Taco Garage for a while now considering my sister raves about the food each time she visits. So, I finally decided to go, and judging by the neon signs and friendly staff greeting me, I immediately knew I was in for a fun experience.

First of all, placing your order at Taco Garage is a little different than your standard taco shop: The menu literally doubles as a pad for you to write on, and you just place your order there — it’s kind of like taking a taco survey. I loved it.

Anyway, a little more about the menu. Available are a variety of proteins, including chicken, ground beef, steak, carnitas and shrimp. There are also some standard taco toppings, such as cheese and jalapeños. Once you choose what exactly you want your taco to consist of, you’re then faced with the choice of either a soft flour tortilla or a hard corn shell to stuff your fillings in. I decided on a flour tortilla stuffed with chicken, cheese, charro beans, red and green peppers, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream. If you can’t already tell, my motto is “go big or go home,” especially when it comes dressing tacos.

The best was yet to come for my visit to Taco Garage, because the second I spotted the Mexicali fries is the second it bumped to my first priority. And yes, you read that right; this place serves french fries. The Mexacali fries can be topped with either queso or chili and queso. Obviously I had to try them, and I ordered mine topped with queso, hot sauce and jalapenos.

Something noteworthy about Taco Garage is that the prices aren’t the cheapest you can find around Murfreesboro, but they could still potentially work for a college student’s budget. For two tacos, Mexicali fries and a drink I paid $13.

While I waited for my food to arrive, I took in the chatter and overall atmosphere of the restaurant. Though they’ve only been open for a little over a month, it was clear that they’ve been doing something right, because the place was packed. There’s also a very lively and fun vibe present at Taco Garage, but in a way that still allows you to be both relaxed and casual.

I received my food quickly, which was surprising considering how busy they were. The moment of truth had arrived. I dove into the taco first. I could tell that the soft tortilla had just been made, which really added something special to the flavor. The veggies looked and tasted fresh, and the chicken was perfectly seasoned. Admittedly there was nothing outstanding about these tacos, but they were good, standard tacos. Next up were the fries. As soon as I took the first bite, my taste buds were singing. Seriously, you need to try these fries because they’re truly incredible.

It’s a good thing Taco Garage doesn’t close until 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, because these fries are perfect for a late-night snack. Their motto, “Real tacos for real people that taste real good,” certainly rings true. Overall, I was definitely pleased with my experience, and I score Taco Garage a four out of five stars.

