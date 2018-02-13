Top 10 Valentine’s Day Movies to Watch

Photo courtesy of Flickr

Valentine’s Day is quickly approaching, and it can be stressful trying to figure out the perfect plans. Whether you’re spending the day alone, with friends or a significant other, why not sit down for a movie? And if you’re wanting to avoid crowded restaurants or just don’t feel like going out, here are 10 Valentine’s Day flicks for a night in with the ones you love.

A man helping insecure men land dates with the women of their dreams, Hitch is not only the perfect Valentine’s Day movie with a significant other, but it’s entertaining year-round. This perfect blend of comedy, romance, angst and outrageous situations is pure gold. Will Smith is a riot throughout the entire movie, especially during the dance lesson scene with Kevin James. While there are jokes throughout, there’s also some sadness and angst. Watching “Hitch” this Valentine’s Day will be sure to make you laugh until your sides hurt!

This iconic film is a modern-day “Cinderella” story involving a rich, lonely man and a prostitute — what more could you ask for? Julia Roberts and Richard Gere deliver a must-see performance. Not to mention, Roy Orbison’s song of the same name will definitely get stuck in your head. Grab a tub of ice cream and sit back while this movie transports you to a swoon-worthy world of romance.

Are you alone this Valentine’s Day? Have you had a recent break-up? Jennifer Aniston and Vince Vaughn brought comedy gold to the screen back in 2003 when this film was released, and it’s still just as hilarious today. Watch this film and see what lengths these characters will go to to get their former “better half ” out of apartment they shared.

This is a classic black love story. The movie follows two friends as they navigate New York, try to establish themselves in the music industry and figure out love. Ridiculous, funny and confusing situations arise, so it definitely keeps you entertained the entire time. This movie stars Mos Def and Queen Latifah, so if you’re a hip-hop fan, it’s a must-watch. Have a laugh and jam to the unbelievable soundtrack in this film.

This is a heartbreaking, beautiful love story between two cowboys that must keep their relationship and sexuality a secret. Director Ang Lee captivates viewers with beautiful scenery, powerful writing and dramatic music. Kick back and have a good cry as you witness this couple figure themselves out.

Filled with insanely awkward situations and sincere moments, this film follows Bridget as she starts a new life with a fresh mindset. She finds herself being chased by two very different men, which results in plenty of funny, cringe-worthy moments. It also features a hilarious, tearful singalong to “All By Myself “ by Celine Dion, and if that’s not relatable nothing is.

It wouldn’t be a true Valentine’s Day movie list without this film. It’s iconic and filled with stars like Keira Knightly, Alan Rickman, Liam Neeson and Andrew Lincoln (before he was tough guy Rick from “The Walking Dead”). It has everything you could ever want from a romantic comedy, and it’s a British love story. So really, what’s not to like?

This masterpiece is complete with beautiful music, imagery and acting. It follows the character Chiron throughout his life and depicts the ongoing struggle he has with his sexuality and his relationship with his mother. It’ll take you on a roller coaster of emotions. It may not seem like the obvious choice for a Valentine’s Day movie, but you won’t be disappointed by this pick.

This romantic comedy was directed by Nancy Meyers. It follows two women who are from two different countries, America and England. It’s filled with heartbreak and triumph, and stars the hilarious Cameron Diaz and Jack Black, as well as Kate Winslet. Even though it’s set during the Christmas season, this love story is still perfect for Valentine’s Day. So, cuddle up next to someone you love and have some laughs.

This film is a must-see this Valentine’s Day. Why? It’s literally in the title. With stars like Julia Roberts, Anne Hathaway, Bradley Cooper and Taylor Lautner, what’s not to love? The film follows multiple characters who are all falling in and out of love. It’s filled with funny, unforgettable situations and is the perfect movie to end this Valentine’s Day with.

Make this Valentine’s Day special. Curl up in the comfiest spot you can find and settle in for a night of great movies. Enjoy!

