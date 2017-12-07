$40,000 in crystal meth seized by narcotics detectives in Murfreesboro

Photo courtesy of the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office / Facebook

Narcotics detectives seized $40,000 worth of crystal methamphetamine and about $100 worth of heroin from suspect and Murfreesboro resident Dustin James Thompson after a month-long investigation, according to a post published on the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page on Monday.

The post states that detectives confiscated more than 14 ounces of crystal methamphetamine, valued at $40,000, one gram of heroin valued at $100 and 567 grams of an unidentified white powder. The white powder was sent to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s laboratory for identification. A loaded handgun was also seized as part of the case.

According to the post, Thompson was charged with manufacturing, delivering, selling or possessing Schedule I drugs for resale; four counts of felony possession of Schedule II drugs for resale; maintaining of dwelling for the use of drugs; unlawful possession of a weapon in the commission of a felony; and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Thompson is being held on a $72,000 bond at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center and is expected to have a hearing in May.

