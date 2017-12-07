Baseball: Golden Eagles dominate Blue Raiders 9-1

Photo by Delaney Dickey / MTSU Sidelines

On Friday, the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (20-18-1, 6-9-1) traveled to Hattiesburg, Mississippi, to take on the Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles in a key Conference-USA series.

Coming off of a convincing 12-6 win over in-state foe Lipscomb, the Raiders (20-18-1. 6-9-1) looked to carry that momentum into the weekend.

This was not to be the case however, as the Golden Eagles easily handled the Raiders in game one, claiming the victory by a score of 9-1. The Raiders were effectively snuffed on all sides of the ball and struggled to get any sort of momentum against their opponents.

Wyrick walks seven in loss

Senior left-hander Jake Wyrick got the start on the mound and struggled from the beginning until he was relieved in the fifth inning.

In total for the day, Wyrick threw for four innings, giving up seven runs (six earned) off six hits and four strikeouts with seven walks. He was then relieved by sophomore right-hander Grant Williams.

Williams fared better on the mound, throwing for four innings and giving up only two runs on six hits with one walk.

These two pitchers were the only ones who saw action on the day.

Batters stifled at the plate

It was not a good day for Middle Tennessee on offense, as they only put up seven hits and one run in the game.

Freshman Myles Christian doubled in the top of the fifth to allow junior Drew Huff to score the team’s solo run of the game.

Senior Austin Dennis was the only Raider to record multiple hits, going 2-4 on the day. He also stole his team-leading 18th base of the season.

What’s next?

Due to reported bad weather on Sunday, the Raiders will play the Golden Eagles in a doubleheader on Saturday. Junior Carson Lester is expected to start the first game at 1:30 p.m.

