Bonnaroo Artist Focus: Brothers Osborne

Country music is saturated with countless new bands emerging in the scene daily. Every artist who has stepped foot over the county line has faced the challenge of making a place for themselves, but Brothers Osborne has harnessed both their unique sound and a place within this genre of homegrown music.

Brothers John and TJ Osborne learned to play music by participating in living room jam sessions with local friends and family in the small town of Deale, Maryland. They later found themselves in Nashville where they created an eclectic blend of alternative, rock and country music and formed their duo, Brothers Osborne. They have toured with acts such as Little Big Town, Eric Church and Miranda Lambert since releasing their 2016 debut album, “Pawn Shop,” which includes songs such as “Rum,” “21 Summer,” “It Ain’t My Fault” and the Grammy-nominated single “Stay A Little Longer.” By gaining the respect of their industry peers, Brothers Osborne won two consecutive CMA awards for Vocal Duo of the Year.

With the success of “Pawn Shop,” they recorded their highly anticipated sophomore album, “Port Saint Joe,” which is set to be released at the end of April under EMI Records and will feature their newly released single, “Shoot Me Straight.” It is challenging to tell if Brothers Osborne will stick to their signature sound or not, but based on “Shoot Me Straight,” which features a classic southern-rock vibe with a three-minute guitar solo, it sounds like “Port Saint Joe” will not disappoint. There is no doubt that their stellar ability to tell stories — whether they are about life in a fishing town or fragile, reoccurring romance — is what has allowed them to carve their place in country radio.

Brothers Osborne will provide Bonnaroo attendees with an innovative blend of alternative country that will still remain authentic to the roots of country. Between their rich vocals and adept instrumental abilities, Brothers Osborne will put on a dynamic performance that is bound to capture the attention of all music enthusiasts.

