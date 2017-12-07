Fatal motorcycle crash kills Murfreesboro resident near Stones River National Battlefield

Photo by Bailey Wilson / MTSU Sidelines Archive

William Jonathon Lee, 39, of Murfreesboro was killed in a fatal motorcycle accident Sunday at approximately 9:55 p.m. near Stones River National Battlefield on North Thompson Lane.

According to the Murfreesboro Police Department, Lee, driving a 2016 Harley Davidson Street Glide Motorcycle, was heading north when he left the travel lane. He hit a concrete curb, causing him to be ejected from his vehicle. His injuries were fatal.

The Fatal Accident Crash Team will complete the investigation of the accident, according to the MPD.

