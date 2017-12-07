June Anderson Center hosts ‘Stand Up and Speak Out’ bystander intervention training event at MTSU

Photo and story by Shanna Love / Contributing Writer

The June Anderson Center for Women and Nontraditional Students held a “Stand Up and Speak Out” training event Tuesday in the Parliamentary Room of the Student Union Building to inform students on what to do if they encounter a sexual or domestic assault situation on or off campus.

Amy Dean, the MTSU sexual assault liaison, spoke about how important it is for students to know how to react when they become “bystanders” in a sexual or domestic assault situation.

“To make this topic OK for students to talk about to their friends or professors or whoever they feel comfortable with is the goal,” Dean said. “We don’t want to chastise them or victim-blame.”

Barbara Scales, the director of the June Anderson Center who also spoke at the event, stressed how important it is for students to know how to combat domestic and sexual assault. Scales said that during the month of April, which is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, the number of reported assaults always increases because people are being educated on the issues of sexual and domestic assault. According to Scales, on-campus events and exhibits such as “Walk a Mile in Her Shoes” and “What Were You Wearing?” give students insight on parts of college life they might not be educated on due to lack of exposure.

Scales emphasized how important it is for students to use their social media platforms to be advocates.

“You students are social media gurus, and your voices are so powerful,” Scales said.

