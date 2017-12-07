Photos: MTSU celebrates 50th anniversary of Collage

Photos and story by Rachael Anne Keisling / Contributing Writer

Middle Tennessee State University celebrated the 50th Anniversary of the publication Collage: Journal of Creative Expression on Wednesday evening in the Miller Room of the Miller Education Center. The event was hosted by Marsha Powers, an administrator at MTSU’s Honors College.

Collage is a student organization that publishes creative artwork such as photography, drawings, poems and proses.

The opening ceremony began with an introduction by John Vile, the dean of MTSU’s Honors College, and Philip Phillips, the associate dean of MTSU’s Honors College.

Members of Collage received awards for their creative work, and special presentations were given. Creative expression awards went to Christopher Banyai for his drawing, titled “Lost.” Dillon Matheny and Alex Parham received awards for their song, titled “Haze.” Stephanie Van Horn was awarded for her photograph, “Light Meets Chalk,” and Joshua Perry Tilton received an award for his poem, titled “Veteran.” Emily Garrett was awarded for her prose piece, titled “My Sister’s Angel,” and Bingnan Li was awarded for her video of the 2017 ‘Boro International Festival.

