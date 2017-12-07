Review: ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ leaves you wanting more

Photo courtesy of IMDB

Story by Sergio Pacheco / Contributing Writer

“Avengers: Infinity War” was definitely a long-anticipated movie for Marvel fans. Whether you’re a fan of the “Avengers,” “Black Panther” or “Guardians of The Galaxy,” you’ll want to see this movie. It has all your favorite superheroes. The cast includes Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man, Chris Hemsworth as Thor and Chris Evans as Captain America.

If you’ve been keeping up with the “Avengers” franchise from the beginning, you might remember where the story left off in “Captain America: Civil War.” We saw how Captain America faced off against Iron Man. The reason for this was because Tony Stark finally found out that his parents were murdered by Bucky Barns, also known as the Winter Soldier and Captain America’s childhood friend. The Avengers split up after fighting Ultron in “Avengers: Age of Ultron.” Iron Man worked on his own, the Hulk and Thor reunited and Captain’s team disappeared into the shadows.

The villain in this new film, Thanos, made his first appearance at the end of “Age of Ultron.” He, along with the infinity stones, play a big role in “Infinity War.” The stones are six powerful objects that have unique capabilities that control space, mind, reality, time, power and soul. The space stone is in the hands of Loki, Thor’s brother, the mind stone is located on Vision’s forehead, the time stone is wielded by Doctor Strange and the rest are scattered throughout space on different planets.

The movie takes place in New York, Africa, Paris and on other planets, such as Titan. The transition from the various locations into the action sequences was incredibly smooth. The movie makes you experience a wide range of emotions, including sadness, curiosity, fear, happiness and everything in between.

Chris Hemsworth’s acting was absolutely stunning. His character makes it seem like the movie revolves around him more than any other character because of how strong of a presence he has on screen. The members of “Guardians of the Galaxy” made the movie a lot funnier with their jokes and puns. Spider-Man, played by Tom Holland in the film, was an interesting character because he brought up many pop-culture references, and that helps the audience relate more to the film. There’s a lot of anger and vengeance involved in the film’s plot that many can relate to as well.

Throughout the movie, you’ll find yourself fully absorbed in the plot, but toward the end, you’ll probably be frustrated with the number of unanswered questions the ending leaves you with. The film is jam-packed with action and even has a few jump scare scenes. The film is also being shown in 3-D, which is definitely worth it. Regardless of where or how you watch this film, you’re still going to be left with a lot of questions.

To contact Lifestyles Editor Sydney Wagner, email lifestyles@mtsusidelines.com.

For more updates, follow us at www.mtsusidelines.com, on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines and on Twitter at @Sidelines_Life.