Review: ‘I Feel Pretty’ will leave you feeling beautiful 

Story by Hannah Adams / Contributing Writer

This is the feel-good, relatable movie you’ve been waiting for.

“I Feel Pretty” stars comedian Amy Schumer as Renee Bennett, an everyday woman who struggles with the way she looks and allows her self-doubt to dictate who she is. But when she falls while cycling, Renee is struck with the realization that she’s beautiful.

While the plot sounds interesting, I found that the actual film didn’t exactly match the trailer. Going into the movie, I was under the assumption that Renee would come to the realization that she’s always been beautiful all on her own, but that wasn’t actually the case. However, there were some funny moments in the film due to its setup, including the scene where Renee feels the need to reintroduce herself to her friends because she doesn’t think that they will recognize her anymore. Though, I couldn’t help but feel slightly disappointed that there needed to be an element of magic to make Renee feel pretty.

Nonetheless, I chose to give the film a second chance to win me over.

I must admit that Schumer starring in the movie isn’t what drew me to it, because I generally find her comedy mediocre and unreliable. Instead, I was initially drawn to the movie because of the message the film attempted to tell. Surprisingly, Schumer ended up completely shocking me with her performance. She fit her role perfectly, and I found her performance both enjoyable and compelling. So, even if you’re not a huge fan of hers, don’t let that stop you from buying a ticket to this film.

With that said, Michelle Williams’ performance came close to stealing the entire show. Her character, Avery, is the head of the company Renee works for. Williams delivers her role in a way that brilliantly parodies the fashion industry. The role is out of Williams’ norm, which is why it left a lasting impression.

“I Feel Pretty” isn’t all unicorns and rainbows. In fact, toward the beginning there’s a scene that is rather captivating and heartbreaking. When Renee makes it home after a night out, she stands in front of the mirror as she undresses. She glares at her reflection in complete disgust, and it’s this scene that captivates the audience.

The tone switches from negative to positive rather fast, though. The film’s major takeaway is its positive message of beauty based on personality rather than what society says is pretty. Renee, when she “had the magic,” was kind of a major jerk to her friends. She dismissed them because they weren’t “pretty like she was” and constantly talked about herself and how gorgeous she was, which was some ugly and selfish behavior. The film also shows that all kinds of people feel insecure at times.

The film is predictable because it follows the same pattern that a lot of other romantic comedies do, but it has a few funny twists and turns. Despite that, the theater was packed and the audience roared with laughter throughout the film.

Overall, the film’s empowering message outweighs the predictability of its plot. It’s the perfect movie to go see for a girls’ night.

