Sidelines Guidelines: A roundup of Middle Tennessee’s best food trucks

Story by Krystal Loritts

The weather is slowly getting warmer, which means summer is near. And with summer comes a break from reality, and there’s no better way to spend the downtime than by testing out some of the best food trucks Middle Tennessee has to offer.

In preparation for sunnier days, we’ve compiled a roundup of seven local food trucks just waiting to satisfy those summer cravings.

Sabin Lomac and Jim Tselikis, also known as “Cousin Sabin” and “Cousin Jimmy,” first broke into the food truck business in Los Angeles, California, in 2012. Fast-forward several years and the duo now dishes seafood out of more than 20 food trucks, and Nashville is lucky enough to be home to one of those trucks.

Cousins Maine Lobster boasts a menu full of many specialty items, including fish tacos, lobster poppers, tots and tacos, just to name a few. The food trucks also provide customers with a delicious dessert option in their famous Whoopie Pies. If you’ve yet to taste-test this food truck, plan a summertime visit and treat yourself to an authentic taste of the sea.

Created by Dallas Shaw, this distinguished food truck brings to Nashville something no other food truck does, and that’s cheese-stuffed burgers. Not only does the food truck blend sauces from scratch, but it pairs them with special cheeses, and that’s what makes Hoss’ Loaded Burgers a big contender in the Nashville food truck industry.

Burgers like “The Big Easy,” which is stuffed with provolone cheese and topped with Cajun seasoning, red onion and remoulade, are fan favorites. But Hoss’ delivers more than amazing burgers alone, because their fries are just as unique — they’re sprinkled with flavors such as parmesan or Cajun. Don’t miss out on this incredible food truck. Just a walk by will have your mouth watering.

This is a taco food truck that not only cooks up meals for meat-lovers, but vegetarians too. Mas Tacos Por Favor began in 2008 and has been feeding the Nashville/Murfreesboro community for years, but their tacos are anything but predictable. Owner Teresa Mason focuses on making fresh recipes for both the food truck and Mas Tacos’ storefront in Nashville, and considering Guy Fieri featured the restaurant on “Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives,” her strategy is a hit.

This award-winning food truck has been cooling down the city of Franklin since 2010 and hasn’t slowed down yet. By using the softest ice and cane sugar rather than corn syrup, they continue to pull customers to their truck. And the best part is it’s all gluten-free. Thanks to Blue Monkey Shaved Ice’s use of vibrant colors to decorate the snow cones, this food truck also provides customers the perfect opportunity to snap a quick Instagram-worthy picture.

This is a Vietnamese-style food truck that puts the culture’s famous cuisine on the road so that everyone can have a taste. Subs and spring rolls are just some of the favorites included on their menu, plus they burst with flavor. It’s truly no mystery why this food truck is so loved by Nashville.

Do you need something sweet but find yourself attempting to avoid restaurants and stores? Well, Ellie’s Old Fashioned Doughnuts is the choice for you. The food truck is operated by baker Danny Tassone, who makes donuts with a flare. Located in Franklin, the food truck dedicated to feed Middle Tennessee with delectable doughy treats, has many different recipes, so make sure to check it out.

While there are several other food trucks scattered throughout Middle Tennessee, these seven separate themselves from the rest. From seafood and burgers to tacos and spring rolls, there’s something to satisfy every kind of craving. So, as the days heat up and the classes conclude, head over to some of these local food trucks. You won’t be disappointed.

