Sydney Wagner

With summer break just a couple short weeks away, you may find yourself dreaming of warmer and brighter days at the beach, Bonnaroo or just soaking up some sunshine with friends. However, three months of summer doesn’t mean you can get away with old T-shirts, ripped shorts and sandals. We’ve done the hard work for you and assembled a list of the summer’s hottest trends and where to snag some for your wardrobe without blowing the bank. Whether you’ve got tickets to a music festival or just want to relax poolside, incorporate some of these trends into your wardrobe, and dressing for summer will be a breeze.

Stripes

A bold striped pattern is a simple way to make a statement with minimal effort. Skip the classic black-and-white stripe for a louder, brighter color scheme. Give the bikinis a break and go for this contrasting one-piece in a muted blue or “Baywatch” red. And denim never goes out of style, but make it even better by splashing some stripes on it and giving the hemline a raw edge like this skirt from Topshop. Save some cash and do it yourself by ripping up and reinventing that old pair of jeans lying in the back of your closet.

Pointed-toe boots

Ankle boots are a wardrobe staple that work year-round, especially during days of working your way through music festival crowds. Skip the wedges and give an unexpected edge to a bright, breezy sundress with some boots. Sturdy enough to stand a bit of dirt and grass and comfortable enough to wear all day, these babies won’t disappoint. Embrace the spirit of the South with a pair of classic cowboy boots like these black ones or go for something Southern-inspired like a white pair with silver buckles.

Ruffles

Ruffles are an effortless way to add a touch of romance and whimsy to any ensemble. To keep from looking too simple, go for a piece that combines a few good ruffles with a vibrant print like glittery polka dots or electric florals. Style tops like these with a pair of distressed denim shorts for a casual vibe during the day. For dinner, switch out the shorts for a fitted mini skirt in a neutral color to keep the focus on the ruffles.

Metallics

Take advantage of the longer days of sunshine with a look that shimmers and glitters in the light. On casual days that call for the classic T-shirt and shorts, slip on these gold Vans before heading out the door. If you’re looking for an extra bit of shine, opt for a creamy, metallic romper and layer a few gold necklaces on top of it. Be prepared for the occasionally cool Tennessee night, and pair a distressed denim jacket with your look.

Midi dresses

A midi dress is the perfect choice for a concert in the park, dinner reservations and everything in between. Get double your money’s worth out of this bright blue wrap dress by styling it as a swimsuit coverup between dips in the pool. After a day in the sun, slip into an understated midi dress, like this black-and-white polka dot one, for dinner with the family. Take some inspiration from Topshop and finish off the look with a pair of statement earrings.

Statement sunglasses

During the hottest, most sweltering days of summer, accessories are the key to looking good, and sunglasses are a necessity for protecting your eyes from bright rays of sunshine. When in doubt, grab a pair of cool statement sunglasses. Keep all eyes on you with these flirty pink heart-shaped shades or give a nod to the ‘60s with some oversized square frames. While shopping at places like Forever 21 and H&M that have large selections of shades under $10, feel free to pick up a few pairs.

Florals

The ultimate summer wardrobe isn’t complete without everyone’s favorite: a floral print. To keep your florals from being too basic and predictable, look for a fun version of the print. Not only is this wrap-style dress covered in pink and blue florals, it also has leopards scattered all over the garment. If you’re relying on a floral print to be the focus of your outfit, remember that bigger is better. This oversized kimono makes for a perfect summer statement piece with a pop of red, and its lightweight fabric is sure to keep you cool.

The only thing standing between you and summer break is dreaded finals week. So in order to kick your summer off as soon as that last exam is handed in, be sure your wardrobe is ready to go. Take advantage of those study breaks and get some online shopping done with this trend guide, and knock out these last few weeks of the semester knowing that better, well-dressed summer days lie ahead.

