Crime: Four people found dead in Murfreesboro home after reported shooting

Police found four people dead inside the bedroom of a home on the 1100 block of Rivercrest Drive in the Walter Hill community after receiving a call of gunshots fired around 3:30 p.m. on Monday, according to a News Channel 5 report.

Among the dead were two unidentified men and two unidentified women. The gun used for the shooting was also found in the home.

Murfreesboro Police officers and other first responders are currently on the scene, and the road to the home has been taped off.

Updates will be added as more information is made available.

To contact news Editor Caleb Revill, email newseditor@mtsusidelines.com.

For more news, follow us at www.mtsusidelines.com, on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines and on Twitter at @Sidelines_News.