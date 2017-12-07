Crime: Murfreesboro Police arrest homicide suspect at InTown Suites on Old Fort Parkway

Photo courtesy of the Murfreesboro Police Department

Murfreesboro Police arrested a homicide suspect, identified as Brandon Robichaud, 28, on Tuesday at approximately 9:30 a.m. at InTown Suites on Old Fort Parkway.

According to an MPD press release, officers responded to a call of a man sitting in the roadway on West Main Street near Bridge Avenue. Upon arrival, the officers made contact with witnesses. The witnesses informed the officers that Robichaud had said that he shot someone in InTown Suites and had run to West Main Street. Officers then found Robichaud near the back of InTown Suites. The officers then traveled to Robichaud’s room where Robichaud and his girlfriend resided. Robichaud’s girlfriend was found in the room and had suffered a fatal gunshot wound. Robichaud’s girlfriend was pronounced dead at the scene.

Robichaud was then taken into custody and has been charged with first-degree murder. Officers then transported Robichaud to the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center, where he is being held without bond.

To contact News Editor Caleb Revill, email newseditor@mtsusidelines.com.

For more news, follow us at www.mtsusidelines.com, on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines and on Twitter at @Sidelines_News.