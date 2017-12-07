Crime: Murfreesboro Police respond to shooting in Reid Alley

Photo by Eric Goodwin / MTSU Sidelines Archive

Murfreesboro Police responded to a shooting Saturday after 1 p.m. at 532 Reid Alley.

Upon arrival, patrol officers found a male shooting victim who was unresponsive outside the residence.

The victim, identified as Medrick Lamont Elliot, 45, was treated on scene by the Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department. Rutherford County Emergency Services transported the victim to Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

The suspect was taken into custody by patrol officers on scene. He was later interviewed by detectives. The suspect, Nathaniel Lamont Buchanan, 32, made statements that he shot the victim during a physical dispute. A gun was found on the scene near the suspect inside the residence.

Buchanan has been charged with first-degree murder and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, according to the Murfreesboro Police Department. He is currently being held without bond at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center.

