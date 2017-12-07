Crime update: Rutherford County shooting revealed to be second murder-suicide in 12 days

Photo courtesy of Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office

A shooting that occurred on Rivercrest Drive in Rutherford County Monday was revealed to be a murder-suicide, according to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office.

Four were found dead in the home on Rivercrest Drive on Monday afternoon. According to Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh, three family members were killed by the husband and father of the family, who took his own life after the shooting. The incident is the second murder-suicide in 12 days in Rutherford County. On May 16, a shooting, which was later deemed a murder-suicide, occurred off Route 96 West in Rutherford County.

Wife Cassidy Ganey, 25, of Rivercrest Drive, her father, Kenny Adair, 55, and her stepmother, Shelly Lorenz Adair, 48, were all fatally shot by Sean Ganey, 29, before he shot and killed himself, according to the sheriff. The Ganey’s young child was moved out of the home and not harmed in the incident.

“This is a very tragic situation we see far too often,” Fitzhugh said in a press release. “Unfortunately, this is the second time in a short period of time. I think it’s a tragic, tragic event.”

Officers responded to the home the Friday before the shooting. At that time, Sean Ganey had threatened to kill himself and was taken for medical treatment. A family member reportedly removed the firearms from the home when Sean Ganey threatened suicide, but a handgun was found at the scene of the shooting on Monday.

“It may have been the possibility of divorce that may have led to this,” Fitzhugh said in the press release.

