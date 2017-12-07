More than 90 vendors participate in Spring Market in Murfreesboro

Photo by Samantha Hearn / MTSU Sidelines Archive

Story by Katrina Johnson / Contributing Writer

Event Coordinator for D&Co. Markets Elizabeth Deslatte hosted a Spring Market at the Mid-TN Expo Center on Middle Tennessee Boulevard on Saturday. The event was perfect for spring and even more so for mothers because there were free mother-daughter pictures by a local professional photographer.

The Spring Market had over 90 vendors who sold and displayed items such as homemade baked sweets, clothes, jewelry, front-door wreaths, bath bombs, children’s books and even bandanas for your dog.

“The next one will be even better,” Deslatte said. “I learn from every event. There’s a lot of vendors, over 90. So, there’s a bunch of different things to choose from.”

Deslatte encourages the idea of shopping small and supporting local businesses.

“The best part of it for me is to help the very small businesses that can’t have a storefront (and) can’t go further than online,” Deslatte said. “This (Spring Market) gives them the opportunity to talk to people and widen their customer base, even if they don’t sell something.”

The vendors were all unique and had their own flare about their brand.

The “Yummy In My Tummy” booth sold baked goods, including a plethora of different chess pies, red velvet cake, rich brownies and decadent pecan pies, all sold by the slice. The “Pink Zebra Sprinkles” booth sold wax melts and build-your-own candles as well. There was a wide range of smells to pick from: oats and honey, stress relief, lavender, marshmallow, sweet sangria and much more. Market attendees could pick their aroma, fill it up and take it home for their wax melt warmer at home. Another booth that stood out was called “Fizzy Fizzy.” They sold bath bombs of all sorts, which are all the rage right now. But what about those who don’t have bathtubs or who don’t like taking baths? The company also makes “shower fizzies” so you can experience the cool, refreshing smell and give off a nice steam while you shower. All you do is place it on the shower floor in the corner and turn on your shower head.

The vendors were all full of smiles and were happy to talk and help out. Many guests enjoyed the day due to the wide variety and colorful displays.

“It was a great event with wonderful local businesses with a wide range of stuff,” said Tamara Abbott, a Murfreesboro resident and mother of two. “If you have a sweet tooth or you want to buy some jewelry, it’s all there.”

