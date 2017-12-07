Murfreesboro dental office to provide free services on Free Dentistry Day

Photo courtesy Rivers Dental Care Facebook

Murfreesboro residents will have an opportunity to receive free dental work and services on June 15 at Rivers Dental Care.

The staff at Rivers Dental Care will provide free dental care to those who have no dental insurance as a part of Free Dentistry Day. Around 108 million Americans don’t have dental insurance, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

“We understand that many people in our community and across the nation haven’t been to the dentist for a long period of time,” said Dr. Suellen Cho, a Rivers Dental Care dentist, in a press release. “Some don’t understand the importance of dental health, but more often than not, they don’t have the financial means. This event is a great opportunity for us to share our time and resources with those less fortunate and give back to the community.”

During Free Dentistry Day, patients will have a choice of one free cleaning or extraction between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. at 2943 South Church Street in Murfreesboro. Patients will be served on a first-come, first-served basis.

“It’s very gratifying to see the impact that events like Free Dentistry Day can have on the life of a person,” Cho said in the release. “At the same time we’re changing their life, they’re changing ours.”

Free Dentistry Day was created to provide free dentist care to people who don’t have health insurance, and services are offered at offices across the country. According to Free Dentistry Day’s website, tooth loss and severe diseases like heart disease, diabetes and oral cancer can all be caused by untreated dental problems.

For more information, call 615-956-6750, or visit www.FreeDentistryDay.org.

