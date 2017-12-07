Nashville Mayor Briley to remain mayor after special election results

Photo courtesy of Steve Barnum

The “Unofficial Election Results” for the May 24 Nashville city mayor and Council District 1 elections were made available after 7 p.m. on Thursday. 161 of 161 precincts have reported their voting results. The results as of 10:11 p.m. are listed below.

Nashville Mayor David Briley was leading with 54.47 percent of the votes for mayor of Nashville. In second was Carol Swain with 22.90 percent of votes.

For Council District 1 of Nashville, Johnathan Hall led with 34.20 percent of the votes. In second was Judy Cummings with 27.77 percent of votes.

Election results are unofficial until they have been certified by the Election Commission. More updates will be posted as details are released.

To contact News Editor Caleb Revill, email newseditor@mtsusidelines.com.

For more news, follow us at www.mtsusidelines.com, on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines and on Twitter at @Sidelines_News.