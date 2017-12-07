One dies, five others injured in South Church Street crash

Photos courtesy of Murfreesboro Police Department

Two vehicles crashed Sunday at approximately 12:15 p.m. on South Church Street at the Joe B. Jackson Parkway intersection, according to the Murfreesboro Police Department.

A 1989 Ford Ranger truck was traveling northbound on South Church Street when it ran through a red light, hitting a 2013 Toyota Sienna van. The van was traveling south on South Church Street and attempting to turn left onto Joe B. Jackson Parkway. The van was turning with a green arrow signal.

Six passengers were in the truck, the driver and two juveniles in the cab and one adult and two juveniles in the truck bed. The three passengers in the truck bed were ejected when the truck and van collided, causing a 16-year-old female to suffer fatal injuries.

According to the MPD, the driver of the truck, James Utley of Murfreesboro, 21, sustained serious injuries and had to be taken by LifeFlight from the scene to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services took the adult that had been ejected from the bed to VUMC. The three juveniles were taken to Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital, where one was transferred to Vanderbilt University Hospital. All are in stable condition at this time, according to MPD.

Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department and Rutherford County EMS personnel evaluated the two occupants of the van, Luther Hix and Shirley Hix of Murfreesboro, on scene and released them with no injuries.

According to MPD, alcohol is believed to be a factor in this crash. The crash investigation is ongoing, and charges are pending the outcome of the investigation.

