Nashville police respond to shooting at Opry Mills Mall

Photo courtesy of Cliff / Flickr

Latest update: Police have identified the suspected shooter as 22-year-old Justin Golson from Antioch, Tennessee, according to a tweet posted by the Metro Nashville Police Department Twitter account. The man fatally wounded was identified as 22-year-old Demarco Churchwell.

Update: Police have said that the man who was critically wounded has died, according to a tweet posted by the Associated Press Twitter account.

A dispute between two men in the Opry Mills Mall resulted in gunfire inside the mall on Thursday, according to posts by the Metro Nashville Police Department Twitter account.

One of the men was critically wounded in the dispute. The suspected gunman left the mall building and immediately surrendered to police. No one else is reported to be wounded.

 

 

The suspected shooter was later identified as 22 year old Justin Golson from Antioch, Tennessee.

