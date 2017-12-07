Nashville police respond to shooting at Opry Mills Mall

Photo courtesy of Cliff / Flickr

Latest update: Police have identified the suspected shooter as 22-year-old Justin Golson from Antioch, Tennessee, according to a tweet posted by the Metro Nashville Police Department Twitter account. The man fatally wounded was identified as 22-year-old Demarco Churchwell.

The man fatally wounded in Opry Mills Mall is Demarco Churchwell, 22, of Nashville (left). The suspected shooter is Justin Golson, 22, of Antioch (right). He is in custody and being interviewed. pic.twitter.com/RqtimzPpEj — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) May 3, 2018

Update: Police have said that the man who was critically wounded has died, according to a tweet posted by the Associated Press Twitter account.

BREAKING: Police say the Nashville mall shooting victim has died. — The Associated Press (@AP) May 3, 2018

A dispute between two men in the Opry Mills Mall resulted in gunfire inside the mall on Thursday, according to posts by the Metro Nashville Police Department Twitter account.

One of the men was critically wounded in the dispute. The suspected gunman left the mall building and immediately surrendered to police. No one else is reported to be wounded.

BREAKING: Dispute at Opry Mills Mall results in gunfire. One person shot. Suspected shooter in custody. No additional imminent threat known. Mall being swept by MNPD officers as a precaution. — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) May 3, 2018

Shooting at Opry Mills appears to have been the result of an ongoing dispute between 2 males. 1 of them was critically wounded. The suspected gunman left the mall building and immediately surrendered. — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) May 3, 2018

The suspected shooter was later identified as 22 year old Justin Golson from Antioch, Tennessee.