Rutherford County primary election results released

The May 1 Rutherford County primaries are over, and with 28 out of 28 precincts reporting, the results have been released by the Rutherford County Election Commission. The primary polls closed at 7 p.m. Tuesday. The general election will be held on Aug. 2, and the last day to register will be July 3. For primary results, read below.

Rutherford County Mayor

(Winner) Bill Ketron: 6,685

Randy Allen: 4,655

Tina Jones: 3,279

Circut Court Clerk

(Winner) Melissa Harrell: 7,534

Robin Eades Gentry: 6,545

Rutherford County Sheriff

(Winner) Mike Fitzhugh: 11,217

Jim Tramel: 2,962

Register of Deeds

(Winner) Heather Dawbarn: 7,866

Mimi Genet: 6,065

Circuit Court Judge

Barry Tidwell: 10,164

Nathan Nichols: 3,754

Rutherford County Commission

District 9

Joe Gourley: 352

Joshua James: 268

District 14

Virgil Gammon: 899

Jerry Sartain: 626

District 15 – Winner to run against David Settles (D) in general election

Craig Harris: 540

David Nipper: 381

District 16

Phil Dodd: 554

District 18 – Winner to run against Allen McAdoo (R) in general election

Melinda Brown: 120

Tony Bennett: 58

For more information on the election results, visit here.

