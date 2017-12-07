Rutherford County primary election results released

Photo by Steve Barnum / MTSU Sidelines Archive
The May 1 Rutherford County primaries are over, and with 28 out of 28 precincts reporting, the results have been released by the Rutherford County Election Commission. The primary polls closed at 7 p.m. Tuesday. The general election will be held on Aug. 2, and the last day to register will be July 3. For primary results, read below.
Rutherford County Mayor
(Winner) Bill Ketron: 6,685
Randy Allen: 4,655
Tina Jones: 3,279
Circut Court Clerk
(Winner) Melissa Harrell: 7,534
Robin Eades Gentry: 6,545
Rutherford County Sheriff
(Winner) Mike Fitzhugh: 11,217
Jim Tramel: 2,962
Register of Deeds
(Winner) Heather Dawbarn: 7,866
Mimi Genet: 6,065
Circuit Court Judge
Barry Tidwell: 10,164
Nathan Nichols: 3,754
Rutherford County Commission
District 9
Joe Gourley: 352
Joshua James: 268
District 14
Virgil Gammon: 899
Jerry Sartain: 626
District 15 – Winner to run against David Settles (D) in general election
Craig Harris: 540
David Nipper: 381
District 16
Phil Dodd: 554
District 18 – Winner to run against Allen McAdoo (R) in general election
Melinda Brown: 120
Tony Bennett: 58
For more information on the election results, visit here.
To contact News Editor Caleb Revill, email newseditor@mtsusidelines.com.
For more news, follow us at www.mtsusidelines.com, on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines and on Twitter at @Sidelines_News.