Stones River Greenway closes portion of trail due to Highway 99 widening project

Photo courtesy of Murfreesboro Parks and Recreation Department

A portion of the Stones River Greenway will be closed starting Monday due to the Highway 99 widening project. The trail will be closed from the Cason Trailhead to just past the Highway 99 overpass.

Greenway users can still access the trail and park at the Cason Trailhead. The closed portion of the trail is expected to reopen Nov. 30, 2020.

“We apologize to our many Greenway users for the inconvenience of the trail closure,” said Angela Jackson, the Murfreesboro Parks and Recreation director. “Hopefully, everyone understands that public safety during the construction remains our first priority.”

This will be “Phase I” of the Highway 99 widening project. Phase I will widen a 2.2-mile stretch from Cason Lane to Interstate 24 and is a part of 101 other road projects announced by the Tennessee Department of Transportation in 2017. “Phase II,” which will take place at a later date, will widen a 1.4-mile section of the highway from I-24 to Old Fort Parkway.

The Murfreesboro Parks and Recreation Department will notify the public of closures on the Greenway through signs, their Facebook page and updates on their website. Citizens can also contact 615-890-5333 for more information.

