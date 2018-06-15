Crime: 3 suspects charged with 1st-degree murder in Murfreesboro shooting

Photos courtesy of Murfreesboro Police Department

Three suspects have been charged with first-degree murder in the ongoing investigation of the fatal shooting of 27-year-old Murfreesboro resident Dylan Biddle Jr, according to an updated report by the Murfreesboro Police Department.

Biddle was one of two shooting victims on Wednesday. The other victim, 20-year-old Murfreesboro resident Albert Mustapha, is currently in critical condition at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. It is currently unknown if the two shootings were linked.

As a result of the ongoing investigation, 20-year-old Lesean Janell Savage, 19-year-old Kyle Fugett and 23-year-old Chasitie Smith with interviewed as possible suspects. All three individuals were subsequently charged with first-degree murder for their alleged involvement in the death of Biddle. They are currently being held without bond at the Rutherford County Sherriff’s Department.

The updated report says that additional arrests are expected as the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information is asked to call Murfreesboro Police Dispatch at 615-893-1311 or Rutherford County Crime Stoppers at 615-893-7867 (STOP).

