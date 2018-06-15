Crime: One dead, one in critical condition after 2 Murfreesboro shootings

Photo by Eric Goodwin / MTSU Sidelines Archive

One person is dead and another is in critical condition after two shootings Wednesday evening, according to a Murfreesboro Police Department media release.

Murfreesboro Police officers responded to a call at 5:47 p.m. of a gunshot victim at a residence on Old Lascassas Road. Upon arrival, police found the victim, who was later identified as 27-year-old Dylan Biddle Jr. Biddle was treated on the scene by Murfreesboro Fire and Rescue Department personnel and transported to St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital by Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services. He was pronounced deceased a short time later.

At 5:52 p.m., Murfreesboro Police officers responded to a call of another gunshot victim. The victim, 20-year-old Albert Mustapha, had arrived at Reeves-Rogers Elementary School on Greenland Drive seeking a ride to the hospital. He was treated on the scene by Murfreesboro Fire and Rescue Department personnel and transported to St. Thomas Rutherford by Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services. Mustapha was later transferred to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for further treatment. He is currently in critical condition.

The investigation is in its preliminary stages, and the release does not specify whether or not the shootings were believed to be related. Anyone with any information is asked to call Murfreesboro Police Dispatch at 615-893-1311 or Rutherford County Crime Stoppers at 615-893-7867 (STOP).

