MTSU, Valparaiso University discuss transfer of law school to Murfreesboro

Indiana’s Valparaiso University and MTSU have entered into a “non-binding letter of intent” for the transfer of Valparaiso’s American Bar Association-accredited law school to MTSU’s campus in Murfreesboro, according to a press release.

The release underlines that discussions for this transfer are in the preliminary stages. It also states that both MTSU and Valparaiso must determine whether such a move would be in the best interests of their respective stakeholders before any decision is finalized.

MTSU President Sidney McPhee said in a statement that Valparaiso, like MTSU, is committed to “experiential education.”

“Our exploration of this proposal is in keeping with MTSU’s tradition and strategic priority of pursuing innovative partnerships that create meaningful opportunities for our students, our region and our state,” McPhee said in the statement.

The Valparaiso University School of Law was founded in 1879 and prides itself for its long history of “public service and a demonstrated commitment to diversity.”

In addition to the values listed by the press release above, the following message displayed on The Valparaiso University School of Law’s website:

“We are a community dedicated to the proposition that law is more than a job, it is a vocation: a responsibility and an opportunity to serve others. Valparaiso Law School imparts doctrinal knowledge, teaches practical skills and models the commitment of our community to law as a calling.”

If MTSU and Valparaiso move forward with the transfer, it would require approval from the governing boards of each institution, as well as the Tennessee Higher Education Commission.

