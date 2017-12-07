Murfreesboro City Council names City Attorney Craig Tindall as new city manager

Photo courtesy of the City of Murfreesboro

The Murfreesboro City Council officially named City Attorney Craig Tindall to serve as the new city manager on Tuesday, according to a press release from the council.

The news comes after former City Manager Rob Lyons’ resignation with severance pay in December 2017. The city council has since actively searched for a new city manager to take on the title for a little over five months.

Tindall, 57, has worked as the city attorney for nearly three years. Murfreesboro Mayor Shane McFarland noted Tindall’s “legal expertise and high ethical standards” at the time of his hiring in October 2015.

“I think, in my opinion, we have absolutely found the right person,” McFarland said before the council voted unanimously to appoint Tindall as city manager.

Tindall released the following statement in a press release after being named the new city manager:

“I am grateful for the tremendous responsibility the Murfreesboro Council has entrusted me to help manage the budget, improve public services, and manage growth of this expanding City. I believe there is great potential for economic development in the historic downtown and Historic Bottoms area and across the City as we continue to promote our quality of life, excellent school system, and economical cost-of-living. Effectively managing city government services and streamlining government structure will be a highest priority.”

Tindall was considered for hire at the end of the regular council meeting on May 17. At this meeting, Councilman Eddie Smotherman offered a motion to negotiate a contract with Tindall to serve as city manager.

“I think our time with the City Manager’s position is becoming more and more critical as we go into budget time and look at some the tremendous challenges that our City is currently facing,” Smotherman said in a press release.

The council voted unanimously in support for Tindall to take up the role as city manager. Interim City Manager Jim Crumley recommended Tindall for the position as well.

“In working with Craig, I’m comfortable that he has the skills, organizationally and administratively, to pull this organization together in a direction that Council would set,” Crumley said in a press release. “I have known a lot of people in the city management position for a long time. I would put Craig right there in that group.”

Tindall will earn a yearly salary of $180,000 as city manager.

