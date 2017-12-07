Paramore captivates crowd during Friday performance at Bonnaroo

Photo by Victoria Leuang / MTSU Seigenthaler News Service

story by Megan Cole / MTSU Seigenthaler News Service

Paramore took on Bonnaroo’s What Stage for the first time ever Friday afternoon.

Sporting colorful eye makeup and an all-white outfit, lead singer Haley Williams gave a stunning performance that included singing into a megaphone and reaching out to her audience. The enormous crowd erupted into applause when Paramore entered the stage and began their first song, “Hard Times”.

She also paid tribute to celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain, who had committed suicide the day before her performance.

“Every day you wake up, and you don’t know what the news is gonna be,” Williams said. “And most of the time, it’s not great. This morning, it was really hard yet again to wake up and see another suicide in the entertainment industry, but most of all just in the human race. We’re all people coexisting, or we should be … And I want you to take one moment to be present enough to realize that you’re surrounded by people that you may never see again, but for some reason, we all came here today.”

Williams revealed that she would also be at the “Superjam” that would occur later that night. This year’s “Superjam,” a Bonnaroo staple that includes several artists performing with a certain theme, paid tribute to Tom Petty.

Paramore also performed songs such as “Rose Colored Boy” from their most recent album “After Laughter.”

For more Bonnaroo coverage, visit here.