Photos: Business Education Partnership Foundation hosts third annual ‘Boro Bites and Brews Festival

Photos and story by Karly Cordell / Contributing Writer

For those who enjoy craft beer, live music and good food, look no further. The ‘Boro Bites and Brews Festival has just that.

The third annual ‘Boro Bites and Brews Festival was held in Murfreesboro on Saturday at the Murfreesboro Medical Clinic.

Hosted by the Business Education Partnership Foundation, ‘Boro Bites and Brews is a craft beer and food truck festival that allows attendees to sample dozens of craft beer and liquors from local and regional breweries and distilleries.

The main goal of the festival is to benefit local education in Rutherford County, according to Amelia Bozeman, the executive director of the Business Education Partnership Foundation.

“We serve K-12 education throughout both Murfreesboro City and Rutherford County Schools,” Bozeman said. “Our whole goal is to help prepare students for the workforce by injecting real-world experience into their classroom learning.”

The BEP Foundation is best known for their tuition-free summer career camps for middle school students. These excursions include “Camp M.D.,” presented by Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital, and “Business Camp,” presented by State Farm.

“‘Boro Bites and Brews is held to benefit our programs year round,” Bozeman said. “We are thrilled to partner with so many great organizations and brewers here locally and regionally to make this happen.”

‘Boro Bites and Brews benefits local businesses as well, allowing them to purchase a vendor booth, food truck slot or brewer station to introduce their brand to the public.

Elijah Thomen, the owner, brewer and chief marketing officer of the Red Silo Brewing Company in Cookeville, Tennessee, said that the festival is great for brand awareness, meeting new people and introducing what their brewery has to offer.

“We’re from Cookeville, so it’s awesome to come down here and get to know everybody and see what they’re drinking,” Thomen said. “It’s a good event for a good cause.”

Thomen says that their “P-Nit-Butta Porter,” a darker craft beer with a hint of a peanut butter flavor, is what sets the Red Silo Brewing Company apart from the others.

The festival also included live music from local music groups General Gumption, No Name Blues and the Garden of Eden.

