Recent MTSU graduate Geoffrey Cheruiyot dies in car crash

Former MTSU student Geoffrey Cheruiyot died after being involved in a car crash on I-40 in Newport, Tennessee, on Thursday morning at approximately 1:33 a.m., according to reports by the Daily News Journal.

Cheruiyot was 24 years old at the time of his death and had graduated from MTSU in May. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Community and Public Health and competed on the MTSU track and field team throughout his years at the university.

According to the DNJ, Cheruiyot was driving on I-40 when he hit a barrier in the area of mile-marker 433 and rolled over the median. This resulted in Cheruiyot laying on the interstate and being hit by a bus. No one on the bus was injured in the incident.

Cheruiyot was set to become a graduate assistant at MTSU. He is survived by his two siblings, MTSU students Jacob Choge and Joice Jebor, and his parents, Philiph Too and Elizabeth Too.

