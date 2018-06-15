Crime: Murfreesboro Police investigate armed robbery, kidnapping at The Pointe

Photo by Eric Goodwin / MTSU Sidelines Archive

Murfreesboro Police responded to an armed robbery at The Pointe at Raiders Campus apartment complex on North Tennessee Boulevard on Wednesday.

One of the three victims stated to police that he was getting his hair cut when two males entered the residence with weapons pointing at the victims. One victim, who was told by the suspects to get on the ground, was kicked and pistol-whipped, which left a laceration above his left eye. One of the suspects, according to that victim, left with another person that was in the room, leaving the second suspect alone in the apartment with the other two men. As soon as the second suspect left, the victim jumped out of the second story window and fled on foot until an MPD officer found him.

The second victim, the man cutting the first victim’s hair, stated that the suspects said they “had nothing for him” and that the two other victims were the initial targets of this crime. The victim reported one of the suspects taking a man out of the apartment. He stayed in the apartment a few minutes after the second suspect left and the first victim jumped out the window.

The third victim, who was kidnapped at gunpoint, described that after the suspects got all the victims on the ground, he was taken by gunpoint to a car that was waiting in the parking lot. The victim was advised not to look at the unknown driver or do anything but sit straight in the car or he would be shot by the suspect. The victim was led to an apartment at The Blue Apartments on South Rutherford Blvd. The victim was able to get into the one of the apartments without incident where he was contacted by the police.

All suspects left in an unknown direction of travel, and none of them were identified. The case is still under investigation by detectives.

