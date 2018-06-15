MTSU ‘ready to assist’ students affected by suspended enrollment for The Art Institute of Tennessee – Nashville

Photo by Caleb Revill / MTSU Sidelines

MTSU officials said Thursday that they “stand ready to assist” students who were affected by The Art Institute of Tennessee – Nashville’s decision to suspend enrollment, according to an MTSU press release.

It is currently unknown just how many enrolled students may be affected so far. A visit to The Art Institute of Tennessee – Nashville’s website prompts the following message:

“The Art Institute of Nashville-a branch of the Art Institute of Atlanta is not currently enrolling students. If you are a current student with questions, please call 855-758-5661. If you are interested in an Art Institute program of study at another location or online, please call 855-758-5665.”

Debra Sells, MTSU’s vice president of student affairs and vice provost for enrollment and academic services, said that some displaced students have already contacted MTSU expressing an interest in transferring.

The institute’s website listed programs for art, design, animation, film and video production, photography, audio production and fashion and culinary. Those topics are taught by departments within MTSU’s Colleges of Liberal Arts, Media and Entertainment and Behavioral and Health Sciences.

Sidelines reached out to MTSU’s vice president for marketing and communications, Andrew Oppmann, for more information in regard to the school’s outreach for potential transfer students.

“We teach topics that were covered by the art institute, and if (students) meet our criteria and we’re the right fit for them, we want to help them,” Oppmann said.

Oppmann clarified that the press release was not a “formal agreement” for students to transfer from The Art Institute of Tennessee-Nashville to MTSU. It is simply a statement that MTSU is another possible option for those students affected by suspended enrollment.

Sells said that students interested in transferring must first meet MTSU’s admissions requirements. Students seeking to transfer are required to have either a 3.0 high school grade-point average, a score of 22 or higher on the ACT, at least a 19 on the ACT with a 2.7 GPA in high school or at least 24 college-level credit hours with a 2.0 college GPA.

“Fall semester enrollment at MTSU is still possible for qualified students who submit all credentials and other requirements quickly,” Sells said in an MTSU press release.

Art Institute students seeking information should contact Jeana Neir, MTSU’s transfer enrollment coordinator, at Jeana.Neir@mtsu.edu or 615-898-5330.