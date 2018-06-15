MTSU renews academic partnership with Chinese university for 10 more years

Photo courtesy of Andrew Oppmann

Story by Megan Cole / Assistant News Editor

MTSU President Sidney McPhee renewed an academic partnership with Ningbo University in China on Friday, according to a press release by MTSU.

This partnership allows for Chinese actuarial science students to stay on MTSU’s campus and finish their degrees. It also extends the Joint Mathematics and Applied Mathematics Program, which began in the fall of 2012, helping students to receive degrees from MTSU and Ningbo University.

Students are chosen from Ningbo University and are taught by MTSU professors on the Chinese campus and then move to Murfreesboro to finish their degrees.

The program holds up to 40 students each year and provides courses in mathematics, statistics, economics and insurance that prepare students for jobs in the real world. With over 1,500 international students enrolled at MTSU, around 300 of those students come from China.

McPhee led a delegation of Nashville-area students and teachers during the ceremony. He has led this group for two weeks as a part of a reciprocal educational exchange between MTSU and the Dongcheng Educational Group.

“This partnership with Ningbo University is a model for effective and productive international academic cooperation,” McPhee said in a press release. “It leverages our respective strengths to provide unique opportunities for exceptional students.”

One student, Yiting Dong, was very successful during her time at MTSU. She passed her certification exam by the Society of Actuaries before she had graduated from MTSU. Yiting will graduate from MTSU again this August with a master’s degree in professional science with a concentration in actuarial science.

MTSU and Ningbo University will continue their partnership and help students earn their degrees on MTSU’s campus for at least the next 10 years.

